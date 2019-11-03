Flames' Sean Monahan: Goal stands as winner

Monahan scored his third goal of 2019-20 in a 3-0 win over Columbus on Saturday.

Monahan now has 12 points in 16 games this season after tallying the game-winner Saturday night. He's registered points in four of Calgary's last five games and should continue to be deployed regularly in fantasy in all formats. Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk also scored in the win.

