Flames' Sean Monahan: Goal stands as winner
Monahan scored his third goal of 2019-20 in a 3-0 win over Columbus on Saturday.
Monahan now has 12 points in 16 games this season after tallying the game-winner Saturday night. He's registered points in four of Calgary's last five games and should continue to be deployed regularly in fantasy in all formats. Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk also scored in the win.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.