Monahan will have surgery to repair a hip injury next week and will miss the last four games of the season.

Monahan is expected to be ready in time for the training camp ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, which is good news for dynasty/keeper league managers. With the shortened season and hip problem, the 25-year-old Monahan will miss out on the 30-point mark for the first time in his NHL career, falling short of the 34 points he recorded in his rookie campaign. It's the second straight year in which Monahan failed to reach the 25-goal mark, something that should be a red flag for fantasy players.