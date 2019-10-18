Flames' Sean Monahan: Hands out two helpers

Monahan collected a pair of assists and one shot on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings. He also won six of 10 faceoffs.

Monahan set up power play goals by Andrew Mangiapane in the first period and Mark Giordano in the third, giving him six points in the first eight games of the season. The 25-year-old entered the night having scored just one point in his previous five games, so Thursday's power-play point production was good to see. Monahan had career highs across the board in 2018-19, including points (82), goals (34) and assists (48). He should be in line for another 30-goal season and a point total in the 75-to-85 range.