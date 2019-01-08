Flames' Sean Monahan: Hosts shooting parade

Monahan fired 10 shots on goal while adding a goal and an assist in Monday's win over the Blackhawks.

Monahan is dominating all aspects of the game and has extended his point streak to five games (two goals, nine assists). The 24-year-old now has 23 goals and 54 points in 44 games while firing 140 shots on goal, and he's on pace to set new career highs across his stat line.