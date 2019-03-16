Flames' Sean Monahan: Leaves contest early
Monahan exited Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers with an illness, Danny Austin of Postmedia reports.
While Monahan was limited to 8:58 of ice time, the Flames treated the home crowd to the big win behind Matthew Tkachuk's five-point night and reascended to first place within the Pacific Division. Still, given Monahan's lofty profile -- he's collected 31 goals, 45 assists and 22 power-play points through 71 games -- we can expect a rather quick turnaround in terms of the star pivot being reevaluated. Besides, Calgary is bound for Winnipeg for Saturday's game to complete the back-to-back set.
