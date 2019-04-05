Flames' Sean Monahan: Leaves practice early

Monahan (illness) left Friday's practice early, making him questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan was rested for Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. Coach Bill Peters indicated that players who are able to go will play Saturday, but those that have a knock or are ill will be held out. There will likely be another update on Monahan's condition prior to Saturday's contest.