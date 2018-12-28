Flames' Sean Monahan: Lends major helping hand in win

Monahan tallied three assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Averaging more than a point per game for the first time in his career, Monahan has been an offensive catalyst for the Flames all season long. When he's been on the ice, his team has mostly been in control of the puck, as Monahan currently sports a career-best 55.3 CF%. Thursday's performance gives the 24-year-old 22 assists in 38 games to go along with 21 goals. Monahan's owners will certainly be hoping for him to keep up this pace in the second half of the year.