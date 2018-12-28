Flames' Sean Monahan: Lends major helping hand in win
Monahan tallied three assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Averaging more than a point per game for the first time in his career, Monahan has been an offensive catalyst for the Flames all season long. When he's been on the ice, his team has mostly been in control of the puck, as Monahan currently sports a career-best 55.3 CF%. Thursday's performance gives the 24-year-old 22 assists in 38 games to go along with 21 goals. Monahan's owners will certainly be hoping for him to keep up this pace in the second half of the year.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Lights the lamp Thursday•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Registers multiple points again•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores in three straight•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: On pace for career year•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Opens scoring in blowout win•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Registers three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...