Monahan scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Monahan struck at 4:02 of the second period to give the Flames a 4-1 lead. His tally ultimately stood as the game-winner. The 26-year-old center hasn't had his usual success with scoring this year, as it was just his fourth goal in 20 games. He's added 11 helpers, 44 shots on net and a minus-1 rating. Six of his 15 points have come with the man advantage.