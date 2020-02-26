Play

Flames' Sean Monahan: Lights lamp twice against Bruins

Monahan scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Both goals came in a 72-second span in the second period, with the second tally proving to be the game-winner. Monahan has woken up after a mostly cold February -- he has four goals and five points in his last four games.

