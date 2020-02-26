Flames' Sean Monahan: Lights lamp twice against Bruins
Monahan scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Both goals came in a 72-second span in the second period, with the second tally proving to be the game-winner. Monahan has woken up after a mostly cold February -- he has four goals and five points in his last four games.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Provides goal, assist in win•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Responsible for game-winner•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Offers helper in win•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Buries insurance tally•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Partakes in first fight•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Buries pair of power-play goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.