Flames' Sean Monahan: Lights the lamp Thursday

Monahan scored a goal on five shots in a 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

That gives Monahan 21 goals on the season. He's never failed to scored 20 goals in his career, but he's taking it to a new level this year. The 24-year-old's 21 goals have come in only 37 games, so he seems primed to beat his personal best of 31 goals. He could even crack the 40-goal mark this season.