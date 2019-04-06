Flames' Sean Monahan: Likely out Saturday
Monahan (illness) was not at practice Saturday and will likely miss the game against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
With Monahan out, Elias Lindholm shifts to center and James Neal will feature on the top line in the regular season finale. Monahan should be good to go for game one of the playoffs after missing the last two games of the season.
