Flames' Sean Monahan: Likely to return Thursday
Flames coach Bill Peters is confident Monahan (illness) will return to action Thursday against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Monahan's malady has already cost him two games, but the Flames are guaranteed a playoff spot and there's plenty of reason for the top-line pivot to be rested when he's less than 100 percent. Expect an official update on Monahan to surface ahead of Thursday's contests.
