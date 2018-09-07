Flames' Sean Monahan: Limited in face-off dot to start the season

Flames head coach Bill Peters said he would limit Monahan's face-offs to begin the season, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Monahan is coming off wrist surgery in April, and although he has said he believes he is 100%, Peters will be limiting how many face-offs the 23-year-old center will be taking. In Monahan's place will be new Flame Elias Lindholm who took the third-most face-offs with the Hurricanes last season. This change will only be a precaution in the beginning as Monahan won the most face-offs on the team last season. As soon as Peters feels Monahan is at 100%, he will be taking face-offs full-time one again.