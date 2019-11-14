Play

Flames' Sean Monahan: Lone goal in loss

Monahan notched a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Monahan's tally at 9:57 of the third period gave the Flames hope for a comeback, but it never materialized. The center has now scored three times in his last six games, giving him 17 points in 21 contests for the year. Seven of his points have come with a man advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories