Monahan scored twice, including once on the power play, in Saturday's 3-1 win over Montreal. He also led all players with six shots on goal.

Monahan staked the Flames to a 2-0 lead in the first period, opening the scoring with career goal No. 200 just 5:38 into the game, then adding a power-play tally a little over eight minutes later. A 34-goal, 82-point player just two seasons ago, Monahan has produced seven goals and 20 points in 26 games in 2020-21.