Monahan finished 2019-20 with 22 goals and 48 points in 70 regular-season games. He added eight points in 10 playoff contests.

Monahan has reached 30 goals three times in his seven-year career, but he missed the mark for the first time since 2016-17. His 48 points were also his lowest total since his rookie year. His ice time dropped by a minute from 2018-19 (19:03 a year ago versus 18:06 this year). The Ontario native also shot a career-low 13.3 percent, but that's not too far off his career mark of 14.9 percent. If he can bounce back in 2020-21, Monahan should be able to produce at a pace for 30 goals and 60 points across an 82-game season.