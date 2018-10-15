Flames' Sean Monahan: Misses practice Monday
Monahan (undisclosed) missed practice Monday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.
Monahan blocked a shot from Colin Wilson on Saturday, which may be the reason why he missed practice. However, the Flames don't play again until Wednesday, so he has time to get healthy. This could have been a precautionary measure.
