Flames' Sean Monahan: Nets another overtime winner
Mohanan broke his own franchise record with his 10th career overtime winner Saturday against Chicago.
Monahan continues to be one of the most clutch players in the NHL, notching his eighth game-winning goal of the season. The 23-year-old has scored in back-to-back contests and is now up to 24 goals and 45 points in 51 contests. Monahan was credited with eight shots on goal Saturday and continues to be an absolute force on Calgary's first line and top power-play unit. With consistent scoring, a plus-13 rating, seven power-play goals and 141 shots on goal, the well-rounded fantasy stud is a must-own in all formats.
