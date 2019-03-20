Flames' Sean Monahan: Not playing Tuesday

Monahan (illness) will not suit up for Tuesday's contest against Columbus, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan had appeared in all 71 games for Calgary this season prior to missing Saturday's game in Winnipeg. The Ontario native is having a career year, tying his career-high 31-goal mark and setting a new career best with 76 points.

