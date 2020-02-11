Flames' Sean Monahan: Offers helper in win
Monahan posted an assist and two shots on net in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
Monahan had the secondary helper on Zac Rinaldo's first-period tally. The helper got the center to the 40-point for the sixth consecutive season. The 25-year-old has 17 tallies, 23 helpers and 136 shots in 57 games.
