Play

Flames' Sean Monahan: Offers helper in win

Monahan posted an assist and two shots on net in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Monahan had the secondary helper on Zac Rinaldo's first-period tally. The helper got the center to the 40-point for the sixth consecutive season. The 25-year-old has 17 tallies, 23 helpers and 136 shots in 57 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories