Flames' Sean Monahan: Officially game-time call

Although he didn't participate in morning skate, Monahan (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan was on the ice at morning skate, but he didn't participate in line rushes, which generally signifies who will play in the evening's contest. The star forward is battling an illness, so the team will check in with him later in the day before a decision on his status is made, though we may not find out until pregame warmups. Monahan has already matched his career-high mark for goals in a season (31) and owns a career-best 45 helpers, so anything the rest of the way comes as icing on the fantasy breakout cake.