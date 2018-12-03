Flames' Sean Monahan: On pace for career year
Monahan scored his 15th goal of the season and also recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Give the Flames' forward 29 points in 27 games. So far this season, Monahan is averaging 1.04 points per game, scoring at a higher rate than he ever has in this his sixth NHL campaign. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old also recorded five shots on goal and led all Calgary skaters with 5:26 of ice time with the man advantage.
