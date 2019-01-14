Flames' Sean Monahan: On pace for century mark

Monahan dialed in a goal and an assist Sunday in a 7-1 rout over the Coyotes.

Monahan is on pace for exactly 100 points this season. To say that he's reaching new heights would be a gross understatement given that 64 points from the 2017-18 campaign stands as his current career high.

