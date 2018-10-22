Flames' Sean Monahan: One assist on Sunday
Monahan had an assist during Sunday's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.
Monahan had one helper while logging over 17 minutes on the ice, including nearly two minutes on the power play. Monahan finished with a +2 rating, taking one shot and winning eight of his eleven faceoffs.
