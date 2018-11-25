Flames' Sean Monahan: Opens scoring in blowout win

Monahan scored a goal in Sunday's 6-1 blowout win over the Coyotes.

Monahan's goal opened the scoring at the 7:27 mark of the first period with the game still very much up for grabs. However, the Flames would score the next five goals, and that would be that. The Flames' forward has four goals and seven points in his last five games.

