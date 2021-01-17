Monahan scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Monahan finished off a crisp passing sequence, converting on a Matthew Tkachuk feed to open the scoring at 8:31 of the first period. With a goal and an assist, both on the power play, through the first two games of the year, Monahan is having no trouble with offense at the start. He had 11 points in the first 15 contests in 2019-20 -- fantasy managers wouldn't mind seeing him perform at that level or a little better to start 2020-21.