Monahan racked up a power-play goal and two assists with two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers. He also went 13-10 (56.5 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Monahan jumped on a loose puck in front of the net during a Calgary power play in the second period and tapped it home to give the Flames a 3-1 lead. That goal stood as the eventual game-winner. Monahan also assisted on a power-play goal by Elias Lindholm and an empty-net tally by Johnny Gaudreau. The 25-year-old center hadn't had a three-point performance since Halloween, but he and wingers Johnny Gaudreau (1 goal, 1 assist) and Elias Lindholm (1 goal, 1 assist) were an effective trio Tuesday.