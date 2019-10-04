Flames' Sean Monahan: Pair of power-play points Thursday

Monahan scored a goal and added an assist, both on the man advantage, in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Monahan netted the Flames' first goal of the year in the first period, and then set up Johnny Gaudreau's second-period tally as well. Monahan posted five shots on goal in the contest. The 24-year-old center set a career high with 82 points last year, and he's off to a quick start in attempting to meet that mark again.