Flames' Sean Monahan: Pair of second-period points
Monahan scored a power-play goal and added an assist with three shots in a 5-1 win over Dallas on Sunday.
Monahan assisted on Matthew Tkachuk's power-play goal just over 12 minutes into the second period, then added one of his own two minutes later. The 25-year-old center has 11 goals and 30 points in 38 games, boosted by a recent hot streak. He's got some work to do if he's to hit the 30-goal mark for a third straight season.
