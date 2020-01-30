Flames' Sean Monahan: Partakes in first fight
Monahan had seven PIM and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.
Monahan and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins participated in an unlikely first-period fight, which occurred 24 seconds before Matthew Tkachuk and Zack Kassian tangoed. The fight is the first of Monahan's career. The 25-year-old now has 19 PIM to go with 38 points and 129 shots on goal through 52 outings.
