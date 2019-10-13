Flames' Sean Monahan: Picks up assist
Monahan produced an assist in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Monahan had the lone helper on Johnny Gaudreau's go-ahead goal in the second period. The lead didn't last long, and the Flames were unable to generate any more offense. Monahan has started the year well with four points in five games, to go with 20 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating.
