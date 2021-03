Monahan scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Both of Monahan's points came in the first period. He scored the Flames' third goal and added a secondary assist on Josh Leivo's tally in the final minute. The 26-year-old Monahan now has five goals, 17 points, 49 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 22 contests. He's been a fairly steady source of points despite the Flames' inconsistent offense as a team.