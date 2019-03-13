Flames' Sean Monahan: Piles on four points

Monahan scored a goal and added three helpers in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Devils.

The center, who had left in the third period after a hit from Devils forward Blake Coleman, returned in time to set up Johnny Gaudreau's hat trick goal before scoring one of his own in the last two minutes. Monahan finds himself with 31 goals, matching a career high, and 45 assists in 70 games after his line with Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm combined for 14 points in the contest. While it's not likely he'll drain four points every time out, he should be back on track for scoring down the stretch.