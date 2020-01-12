Play

Flames' Sean Monahan: Pockets assist Saturday

Monahan picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau have shown improved chemistry after briefly being split up earlier in the season -- the duo connected again late in the first period Saturday. In 47 games, Monahan has 36 points (14 tallies, 22 helpers) to go with 123 shots and 51 hits.

