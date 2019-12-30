Flames' Sean Monahan: Pockets assist Sunday
Monahan recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Monahan's shot allowed Rasmus Andersson to tally the Flames' first goal on a rebound at 18:36 of the second period. The 25-year-old center is up to 32 points (12 tallies, 20 helpers) in 41 games. It's not much compared to his 82-point campaign last year, but Monahan finished between 58 and 64 points in each of the four seasons before that -- he's on pace to return to that familiar standard.
