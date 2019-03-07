Flames' Sean Monahan: Point streak at five games
Monahan recorded an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
With the helper, Monahan has a goal and four assists over a five-game point streak, which has also seen his fire 13 shots on goal. With a career-best 71 points from 67 games this year, Monahan has elevated his game to a new level. With the Flames scoring just 14 goals in their last seven games, offense has suddenly become hard to come by, but Monahan's done well to carve out some points despite the team struggles.
