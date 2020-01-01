Flames' Sean Monahan: Points in three straight games
Monahan scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Monahan's 13th goal of the year brought the Flames within one, but the comeback push fell short. The center is up to 33 points in 42 games, but he's also served up a career-high 46 hits. Monahan isn't known for his physicality -- consider the tougher playing style as icing on the cake to his usual strong offense.
