Flames' Sean Monahan: Poised to return Saturday
Monahan (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Monahan missed Sunday's game against the Hurricanes due to an illness, but he was never in real danger of missing Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg following the Flames' five-day break. The 23-year-old pivot, who's racked up an impressive four goals and 12 points in his last 10 games, will center Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland on Calgary's top line against the Jets.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...