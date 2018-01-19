Flames' Sean Monahan: Poised to return Saturday

Monahan (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan missed Sunday's game against the Hurricanes due to an illness, but he was never in real danger of missing Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg following the Flames' five-day break. The 23-year-old pivot, who's racked up an impressive four goals and 12 points in his last 10 games, will center Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland on Calgary's top line against the Jets.