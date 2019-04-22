Flames' Sean Monahan: Pondering Worlds invitation

Monahan is undecided about representing Canada at the World Championships in Slovakia, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Monahan had no injuries at the end of the regular season or during the Flames' short playoff run. Monahan has played at the Worlds once before, registering two assists in seven contests in 2014. After posting 34 goals and 82 points in the regular season, he would be a major addition to Team Canada should he accept the invitation.