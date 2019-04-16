Flames' Sean Monahan: Posts assist

Monahan had an assist and three shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Monahan has two points and eight shots in three games in the series. His top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm has not performed at the same level as they did in the regular season, a major factor contributing to the Flames being behind 2-1 in the series.

