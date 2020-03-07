Flames' Sean Monahan: Posts power-play assist

Monahan notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Monahan had the secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's first-period tally. Through his last nine games, Monahan has five goals and three assists. The 25-year-old center is up to 48 points -- 16 on the power play -- and 165 shots through 69 contests.