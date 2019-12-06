Flames' Sean Monahan: Posts two points in win

Monahan scored a goal and supplied a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Interim head coach Geoff Ward tried Monahan at left wing with Mikael Backlund and Dillon Dube for Thursday's game. It's too early to call the experiment a success, but Backlund did set up Monahan's second-period tally. The 25-year-old is on a four-game point streak that's lifted his season output to seven goals and 23 points in 30 contests. Monahan has added 72 shots on goal and produced nine power-play points.