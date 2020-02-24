Flames' Sean Monahan: Provides goal, assist in win
Monahan scored a goal and assisted on another Sunday in a 4-2 win over Detroit.
Both of Monahan's points came in a span of less than two minutes in the first period. He drew the secondary assist on Johnny Gaudreau's goal that opened the scoring, then knocked home a rebound for one of his own to make it a 2-0 game. Monahan now has 19 goals and 24 assists in 63 games, a respectable output but far off his 2018-19 pace when he finished with career highs of 34 goals and 48 assists.
