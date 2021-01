Monahan posted two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Monahan set up both of Johnny Gaudreau's goals in the contest. That duo has been electric to start the year, with Monahan rocking a five-game point streak. He's posted two goals, five assists, a plus-2 rating and 16 shots on goal. Playing on the Flames' second line has opened Monahan up offensively as he gets better matchups, and it's done wonders for his scoring early in the year.