Flames' Sean Monahan: Pushes point streak to eight games

Monahan collected two assists and three shots with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Monahan is on his best run of the season, putting up five goals and five assists during an eight-game point streak. He has also lit the lamp in each of his last four contests. The 25-year-old is enjoying another strong season with 10 goals and 18 assists through 34 games. His minus-12 rating needs some work, but it should improve with the Flames playing much better hockey of late.