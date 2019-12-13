Flames' Sean Monahan: Pushes point streak to eight games
Monahan collected two assists and three shots with a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Monahan is on his best run of the season, putting up five goals and five assists during an eight-game point streak. He has also lit the lamp in each of his last four contests. The 25-year-old is enjoying another strong season with 10 goals and 18 assists through 34 games. His minus-12 rating needs some work, but it should improve with the Flames playing much better hockey of late.
More News
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Reaches 10-goal mark•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Deposits GWG in overtime•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Posts two points in win•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Earns assist in 500th career game•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Collects assist in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.