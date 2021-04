Monahan scored an empty-net goal on his only shot in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Montreal. He also went 10-7 (58.8 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Monahan put the finishing touches on Calgary's third straight win, connecting on a long-distance empty-netter with 70 seconds left in the third period. It was the second goal in the last three games for Monahan, who otherwise had a rather quiet night statistically.