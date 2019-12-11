Flames' Sean Monahan: Reaches 10-goal mark

Monahan tallied a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Monahan stretched the Flames' lead to 4-0 at 14:18 of the second period. His 10th goal of the season also pushed his point streak to seven games (five markers, three helpers). Monahan's surge has him at 26 points and 82 shots on goal through 33 appearances. While he's hot, he's worth a look in DFS formats.