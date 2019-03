Monahan scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

The goal gave Monahan his third 30-goal season in his career, and he is only one tally back of his career high, set in 2014-15 and matched last year. Monahan has had his best season this year with 70 points in 65 games, and he's currently on a modest three-game point streak.