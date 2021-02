Monahan (lower body) will play in Monday's game versus the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Monahan is slated to return to his second-line center role following a two-game layoff. The 26-year-old should contribute on the power play as well. Once again, Monahan has been solid offensively this season, recording 12 points through 16 games.