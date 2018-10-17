Flames' Sean Monahan: Ready to roll
Monahan (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Monahan missed practice Monday due to an undisclosed issue, but he was never in serious danger of missing Wednesday's contest. The 24-year-old pivot will skate in his usual role centering the Flames' first line and top power-play unit against Boston.
